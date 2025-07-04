listen

An Evening of Strings & Stories at Garden Café, Alipore

Unplug, unwind, and let the music take over with Adi & Akash in a cosy live acoustic session this Friday

Image courtesy: Garden Cafe

Garden Café in Alipore is set to come alive with melody as acoustic duo Adi & Akash take the stage for Strings & Stories — a soulful live jamming session on Friday, July 4, from 7pm onwards.

Set in one of the city’s most charming and nostalgic cafés, this acoustic evening promises heartwarming music, delicious comfort food, and an atmosphere perfect for catching up with friends or simply soaking in the vibe. With its heritage-rich interiors, open kitchen, and a menu steeped in tradition, Garden Café offers the perfect blend of story, song, and soul.

What: Strings & Stories – Live Acoustic Jamming with Adi & Akash

When: Friday, July 4, 2025

Where: Garden Café, Somponno Parkomat, 34A Belvedere Road, Alipore Timings: 7pm onwards

—My Kolkata Web Desk