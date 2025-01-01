move

Pickleball — the addictive new sport you need to ace in 2025

One of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, it has already made its mark in Kolkata

Image courtesy: TT Archives and One Love Pickleball

Every year, we make resolutions that are either unrealistic or too difficult to ultimately execute. This year, why not choose something easy to follow and, most importantly, something you’ll enjoy keeping — like picking up a new sport? Pickleball is the game that’s capturing everyone’s attention these days. It’s fun, easy to learn, and a great way to help you stay on track with your fitness goals. Kolkata already has a thriving Pickleball culture with over 30 courts operating across the city.

A hybrid sport that is the blend of tennis, table tennis and badminton, if you’ve tried any racket sport before, Pickleball shouldn’t be too difficult to pick up. And it’s incredibly addictive. You probably know someone who already plays, so why not tag along with them this year and get ready to Pickle?

Coaching options are also available if you want to learn the sport properly and master the techniques. Vinay Sethia, a certified tennis coach with several tournament wins in the city, is now offering Pickleball coaching. Get in touch with him and start playing.

Pickleball coaching details

Starting: January 7

Where: Ballygunge Arena

Timings: 4-7pm on Tuesday and Thursday

Contact: Vinay at 9830483837

— Debrup Chaudhuri

