Ready to smash sixes? The Bengal Tigers are back!

After winning their first CCLT20 in 2024, Jisshu Sengupta and team are ready to roar again

Image courtesy: @bengaltigersteam/Instagram

Last year, the Bengal Tigers, led by Jisshu Sengupta, made history by winning their first-ever Celebrity Cricket League T20, after almost a decade. This year, too, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to retain the title. With intense practice sessions and great focus, the Tigers are gearing up for a tough fight.

Celebs like Saurav Das, Bonny Sengupta, Rahul Mazumdar and Joy Kumar Mukherjee have been spotted putting in the hard yards at practice — showing their full dedication to the game. The team's energy, camaraderie and commitment have already piqued excitement among fans.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, My Kolkata extends its best wishes to Jisshu and his Tigers. Can they bring home the trophy for the second time in a row? Stay tuned to find out!

—Debrup Chaudhuri