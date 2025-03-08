move

Busting myths and breaking barriers with Ayhika Mukherjee this Women’s Day

The 2023 Arjuna Award winner is raising the Indian flag, getting stronger and hungrier with every match

Image courtesy: @ayhika.m/Instagram

Meet Ayhika Mukherjee — a powerhouse who lets her racquet do all the talking. From smashing her way to a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games to bagging the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023, she’s proof that girls can do it all. On Women’s Day, Ayhika spoke to My Kolkata about breaking rules, busting myths and rewriting the playbook — her style!

Describing what womanhood means to her, Ayhika said, “It is like a superpower — grace, strength, wisdom and a little bit of magic, all rolled into one. For me, it’s about embracing every bit of who I am, lifting up the women around me and handling life like a queen.”

Talking about the societal shackle she’s ready to smash in 2025, Ayhika said, “Definitely the idea that women need to fit into some perfect little mould. Whether it’s how we should act, dress or live — 2025 is the year we break free and make our own rules. The only mould we belong to is the one we shape ourselves.”

And when it comes to myths, Ayhika isn’t holding back. She said, “The biggest myth? That women can’t have it all. Of course we can — and on our own terms. Success, happiness, independence or even a peaceful nap — we deserve it all without guilt or explanation!”

Inspiring, right? So, take a cue from Ayhika this Women’s Day and get ready to break the rules, bust myths and write your own story!

— Debrup Chaudhuri