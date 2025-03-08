Busting myths and breaking barriers with Ayhika Mukherjee this Women’s Day
The 2023 Arjuna Award winner is raising the Indian flag, getting stronger and hungrier with every match
Published 08.03.25, 10:25 AM
Image courtesy: @ayhika.m/Instagram
Meet Ayhika Mukherjee — a powerhouse who lets her racquet do
all the talking. From smashing her way to a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games to
bagging the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023, she’s proof that girls can do it
all. On Women’s Day, Ayhika spoke to My Kolkata about breaking rules,
busting myths and rewriting the playbook — her style!
Describing what womanhood means to her, Ayhika said, “It is
like a superpower — grace, strength, wisdom and a little bit of magic, all
rolled into one. For me, it’s about embracing every bit of who I am, lifting up
the women around me and handling life like a queen.”
Talking about the societal shackle she’s ready to smash in
2025, Ayhika said, “Definitely the idea that women need to fit into some
perfect little mould. Whether it’s how we should act, dress or live — 2025 is
the year we break free and make our own rules. The only mould we belong to is
the one we shape ourselves.”
And when it comes to myths, Ayhika isn’t holding back. She
said, “The biggest myth? That women can’t have it all. Of course we can — and
on our own terms. Success, happiness, independence or even a peaceful nap — we
deserve it all without guilt or explanation!”
Inspiring, right? So, take a cue from Ayhika this Women’s
Day and get ready to break the rules, bust myths and write your own story!
— Debrup Chaudhuri
