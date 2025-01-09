move

Hrithik Roshan sets a new benchmark for fitness in 2025

Get inspired by the fitness icon’s journey and shift your focus to true strength

Image courtesy: @hrithikroshan/Instagram Hrithik Roshan Fitness Goals

We’ve always admired Hrithik Roshan for his Greek God-like physique and commitment to fitness. This year, there’s even more we can learn from him and seek inspiration from his fitness journey.

The Fighter actor recently shared a picture on Instagram, looking absolutely ripped and captioned it with a thought-provoking comment: ‘Such a big difference between being strong and looking strong. This year I’m going for the real thing.’

What exactly does Hrithik mean by this? We’ll have to wait and see more of his workouts and fitness regime unfold over the year. So, those who want to get back in shape, take a cue from Hrithik and aim to focus on being stronger rather than just looking strong in 2025. Stay tuned for updates as Hrithik continues to raise the bar for fitness this year.

—Debrup Chaudhuri