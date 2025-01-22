move

Lewis Hamilton arrives in Maranello and the F1 world is blushing red

The seven-time Formula One world champion is gearing up to drive a scarlet F1 car for the first time

Image courtesy: @f1/Instagram & @lewishamilton/Instagram Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari’s Marnello base

Formula One fans have waited almost a year to see greatness come together. Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of the sport and Ferrari, the most coveted team in F1 had joined hands and signed contracts before the 2024 season got underway. And now, Lewis has reached the Maranello base of Scuderia Ferrari. The official F1 account celebrated the moment of Lewis’ arrival at the Ferrari base with a collage photo of little Lewis posing with a Ferrari and the seven-time time world champion dressed to the nines while standing in front of the Ferrari F40. They also gave the world posted the first glimpses of Lewis in the Ferrari racesuit.

F1 fans cannot wait to see Lewis in the scarlet red machine but we all have to keep our foot on the brakes until March 16 when the Australian GP is flagged off to begin the 2025 season. Ferrari is yet to win a constructors championship, since their last win in 2008. Hamilton won his last title in 2020. Can the two powerhouses of Formula One come together successfully to win the constructors and drivers championships respectively?

—Debrup Chaudhuri