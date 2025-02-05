Darshana Banik’s Saraswati Puja reel is an inspiration for all dancers
The Tolly actress collaborated with her kathak guru for a special performance
Published 05.02.25, 10:59 AM
Tollywood actress Darshana Banik has showcased her dancing
skills again, and this time with a mellifluous song sung by Aditi Chakraborty.
Darshana recently dropped a reel of her performance on the song Songo Chhara
Kore Sakhi on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, collaborating with kathak
dancer Nidhi Prabhu. Dressed in a basanti sari, Darshana did her
aradhana (worship) of the Bagdevi (Saraswati), with her guru.
“Where words fail, music speaks..@prabhu_ki_nidhi_kathak, a
Marathi girl and my guru,had loved this piece so much that she decided to make
a reel on it with me”, the actress wrote on Instagram.
If you love dancing too, don’t shy away from celebrating
your craft. Whether you post it on social media or not, collaborations or solo
performances always bring joy. And songs like Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kahe
Ched Ched Mohey are timeless classics that make for perfect dance
performances, giving you enough scope to showcase your bhav
(emotions).
— My Kolkata Web Desk
