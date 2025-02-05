move

Darshana Banik’s Saraswati Puja reel is an inspiration for all dancers

The Tolly actress collaborated with her kathak guru for a special performance

Image courtesy: @darshanabanik/Instagram

Tollywood actress Darshana Banik has showcased her dancing skills again, and this time with a mellifluous song sung by Aditi Chakraborty. Darshana recently dropped a reel of her performance on the song Songo Chhara Kore Sakhi on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, collaborating with kathak dancer Nidhi Prabhu. Dressed in a basanti sari, Darshana did her aradhana (worship) of the Bagdevi (Saraswati), with her guru.

“Where words fail, music speaks..@prabhu_ki_nidhi_kathak, a Marathi girl and my guru,had loved this piece so much that she decided to make a reel on it with me”, the actress wrote on Instagram.

If you love dancing too, don’t shy away from celebrating your craft. Whether you post it on social media or not, collaborations or solo performances always bring joy. And songs like Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kahe Ched Ched Mohey are timeless classics that make for perfect dance performances, giving you enough scope to showcase your bhav (emotions).

— My Kolkata Web Desk

