Are you ready to groove on ‘Mera Ghoongta’ with the Nandy Sisters?

The dance number is perfect to add to your house-party playlist

Image courtesy: @antara-nandy/Instagram

The new dance anthem is here. The spunky sisters, Antara and Ankita, have launched a new groovy number — Mera Ghoongta — and it has all the ingredients to be a chartbuster. The Nandy Sisters have been posting about the song, dancing to the upbeat dance hit. The hook step is snazzy, and makes you break into a thumka too. The music of the contemporary Indian folk song is by Amlaan AC, and the lyrics have been penned by Sangita Singhh.

Mera Ghoongta reminds of the iconic song Haye Re Haye Tera Ghunghta by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar from the film Dhongee.

It’s January, and it’s winter —- a concoction that spells party. Play Mera Ghoongta and Haye Re Haye Tera Ghunghta, and just dance! Are you ready to groove?

— Pooja Mitra