Did you know Disha Patani is ‘F1’ in her own way?

See the Bollywood actress’s latest reel that shows her in a new avatar

Image courtesy: @dishapatani/Instagram

From playing the video game Need for Speed to watching Formula 1 —- it has been quite the high on adrenaline journey for the 90s kids. Formula 1 is one of the most interesting sports, and if you are a fan, you know how goosebumpy it can turn. But did you know, joining you in the love for car racing is a popular Bollywood actress? Disha Patani, who is fit, is also fast and furious when behind the wheels. The fitness enthusiast recently posted a new avatar of her, driving a sports car and showing off her spins. What she calls “Trying some 🍩”, is basically Disha casually flaunting her driving skills and doing an F1 gig in her own way. While My Kolkata advises car lovers to not try any stunt without the supervision of an expert, Disha’s reel is an exciting watch, goes without saying.

— My Kolkata Web Desk