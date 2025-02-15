move

That perfect shot — Atif Aslam’s cricket reel is every batsman’s dream

Whether in the gully or a stadium, every cricketer can relate to the singer’s joy

Image courtesy: @atifaslam/Instagram

With the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy just around the corner, cricket fever is sweeping across the world, especially in India and Pakistan. Recently, Atif Aslam took to Instagram to share a reel that every cricket lover — including the writer — can relate to. The Pakistani musician’s reel begins with him smashing what looks like a six straight over the bowler’s head, followed by him doing a shadow replay of the shot several times, grinning from ear to ear.

Anyone who has played cricket — whether in the gully or a stadium with a hard ball or a tennis ball — knows there’s no better feeling than middling the ball. We’ve all played a shot so perfect that we don’t just think about it all day — we even replay it in our dreams. Sometimes, a shot is so good that we remember it years after we’ve stopped playing.

If you relate to this feeling, you need to do two things: Check out Atif Aslam’s reel and, more importantly, pick up a bat and hit a few balls. Because let’s be honest — nothing beats that feeling. Men will be men, always! So, drop the stress and go smash a few sixes!

— Debrup Chaudhuri