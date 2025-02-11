move

Alia Bhatt proves that fitness is all about perseverance

The ‘Jigra’ actress is here to motivate us with her workout regime

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt/Instagram Alia Bhatt’s working out

Have you pledged to get fit this year? At this point, you might need some motivation! The fitness journey isn’t easy — it requires constant inspiration and perseverance. But hard work and consistency are key, and guess who’s here to remind us of that? The successful actress and dotting mother Alia Bhatt has recently posted a video of her working out on Instagram. She captions it: ‘The struggle is important 📈💪🏼’. In the video, she showcases her strength by performing clapping push-ups with the support of a resistance band. Clapping pushups might look easy, but it is not. This helps build upper body strength, improves core stability and enhances reflexes as well. And the Jigra actress? She absolutely aces it!

—-My Kolkata Web Desk