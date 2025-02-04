move

Akshay Kumar backs India’s first pro basketball league — InBL Pro is here

Get ready for slam dunks, three-pointers and history in the making

Image courtesy: @inbl.basketball/Instagram Akshay Kumar promotes Indian basketball pro league

Are you a basketball fan who wakes up early in the mornings to watch the NBA? Well, if you’ve been waiting for an Indian professional basketball league, your wait is over. The first ever Indian professional basketball league has arrived in the form of InBL Pro. The tournament, which began on February 2, will see the finals of the first edition played on March 1 in Dubai.

Akshay Kumar, a long-time advocate for rising Indian sports, is hyping up this tournament, where some of the best ballers will be dunking in style as each team fights for the honour of becoming the first champion.

The six teams are Delhi Dribblers, Mumbai Titans, Punjab Warriors, Hyderabad Falcons, Gujarat Stallions and Chennai Heat. So, are you ready to see some three-pointers and slam dunks? Check out the fixtures and tune in to all the action on Sony Sports. And do tell us which team you are rooting for.

—Debrup Chaudhuri