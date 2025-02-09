listen

Ed Sheeran drops inaugural sitar single

The musician recreated ‘Shape of You’ using the Indian classical instrument

Image courtesy: @teddysphotos/Instagram

With his India tour in full swing, Ed Sheeran has been going the extra mile by trying to immerse himself in Indian culture at every step. His latest tryst with this has been a sitar debut!

The musician shared an Instagram reel, where he played the Indian classical instrument for the first time, under the guidance of Sitar player Megha Rawoot. She not only taught him the basics, but also helped him belt out a very compelling Sitar cover of his popular song, Shape of You! Just when we thought we couldn’t love Ed any more!

— My Kolkata Web Desk

