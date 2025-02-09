Ed Sheeran drops inaugural sitar single
The musician recreated ‘Shape of You’ using the Indian classical instrument
Published 09.02.25, 11:27 AM
Image courtesy: @teddysphotos/Instagram
With his India tour in
full swing, Ed Sheeran has been going the extra mile by trying to immerse
himself in Indian culture at every step. His latest tryst with this has been a
sitar debut!
The musician shared an
Instagram reel, where he played the Indian classical instrument for the first
time, under the guidance of Sitar player Megha Rawoot. She not only taught him
the basics, but also helped him belt out a very compelling Sitar cover of his
popular song, Shape of You! Just when we thought we couldn’t love Ed any
more!
— My Kolkata Web
Desk
Also read: Check
out snippets from Ed Sheeran’s India tour
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?