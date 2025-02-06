Check out snippets from Ed Sheeran’s India Tour
The ‘Shape of You’ singer is enthralling India across six shows
Published 06.02.25, 11:00 AM
Image courtesy: @teddysphotos/Instagram
India seems to be winning favour with all international
artists. Just a week after Coldplay and Cigarettes After Sex dazzled
audiences, Ed Sheeran is powering through the country in a six-city India tour!
The singer has been sharing updates from his India trip on
Instagram, featuring life in a tuktuk, a chaotic sports bar, Hyderabad’s
chaotic streets, a 10-year-old Blackberry, and an acapella performance of Shape
of You with a choir from Chennai. Teddy also shared an Instagram reel where
he received a deadly champi in Chennai!
It’s evident from his smile that this won’t be his last trip
to India!
— Vedant Karia
