Check out snippets from Ed Sheeran’s India Tour

The ‘Shape of You’ singer is enthralling India across six shows

Image courtesy: @teddysphotos/Instagram

India seems to be winning favour with all international artists. Just a week after Coldplay and Cigarettes After Sex dazzled audiences, Ed Sheeran is powering through the country in a six-city India tour!

The singer has been sharing updates from his India trip on Instagram, featuring life in a tuktuk, a chaotic sports bar, Hyderabad’s chaotic streets, a 10-year-old Blackberry, and an acapella performance of Shape of You with a choir from Chennai. Teddy also shared an Instagram reel where he received a deadly champi in Chennai!

It’s evident from his smile that this won’t be his last trip to India!

— Vedant Karia