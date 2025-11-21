Festive flavours: What is Christmas tea, where to find it in Kolkata and how to make it at home

Around 25 December, when you enter a beautifully decorated cafe in Kolkata, the chances are you’ll get a steaming cup of Christmas tea listed in their winter special menu. Fragrant, cosy and warm, this festive blend brings together black tea and a mix of spices that make it perfect for the nip in the air.

What is Christmas tea?

Christmas tea is a spiced black tea blend inspired by traditional winter flavours. It is usually made with strong black Assam tea leaves that are infused with citrus, sweet spices and sometimes, dried fruits. The result is a cup that tastes warm, aromatic and slightly sweet.

Typically used ingredients

Black tea (Assam tea): Strong, bold and malty base that carries the spices. Adds depth and colour

Cinnamon: Warm, sweet and woody. Gives the blend its classic festive aroma

Cloves: Intense, slightly peppery and aromatic. Adds heat and a lingering spiced finish

Star anise: Sweet, liquorice-like aroma with a gentle floral note. Enhances the winter fragrance

Ginger: Sharp, zesty and warming. Brings a touch of heat and freshness

Orange peel: Bright, citrusy and uplifting. Balances the heavier spices with a fruity aroma

Cardamom: Sweet, minty and aromatic. Adds a soft perfume and complexity

Nutmeg: Earthy, nutty and sweet-spicy. Rounds out the blend with warmth

Dried berries or apple pieces (optional): Fruity, sweet and slightly tart. Adds richness and a festive hint of dessert-like flavour

Where to find it in Kolkata

Glenburn Cafe serves its signature Christmas tea every winter and is one of the most popular spots for it. You can also purchase the tea leaves and brew it at home too. You can also find festive tea blends at Flurys, Karma Kettle, Dolma Tea House and several boutique counters across city farmers markets during December. Many homegrown brands also offer small batch Christmas blends.

Where to it purchase online

Karma Kettle, Vahdam India and Glenburn Tea Estate sell Christmas blends on their websites. Several independent sellers also offer loose leaf blends through online marketplaces.

How to make a Christmas tea mix at home

If you want to prepare your own festive blend, mix black tea with cinnamon sticks, a few cloves, one star anise, grated nutmeg, dried orange peel, and crushed ginger. Store the mix in an airtight jar and brew one teaspoon per cup.

Why is it beneficial in winter

The spices add warmth to the body and help with digestion. Ginger and cinnamon are known for their soothing properties and can make a cup more comforting during colder months. It may also help you get relief from a runny nose and occasional cough.

Best way to enjoy it

Brew it hot, add a touch of honey if you like it sweeter and pair it with tea cakes, stollen, spiced cookies or a slice of fruit cake. It is ideal for cosy evenings, gatherings or as a gentle start to winter mornings.