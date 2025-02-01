laugh

Have you been inducted into the ‘Jhantahood’ yet?

Content creators Mango and Basil put the spotlight on an unsung Bengali household hero. Don’t miss their hilarious take

Image courtesy: @aamandbasil/Instagram

One of the most iconic heirloom weapons in Bengali households has finally received the creative appreciation it deserves. The jhanta (broom) is not just a cleaning tool — it’s also a legendary weapon used to bring back some sense in many Indian homes. Whether it’s a gentle reminder or a dramatic wake-up call, the jhanta has long been wielded by the mothership of the house to discipline bratty children — who, by the way, can be of any age, even in their 40s or 50s!

In a recent reel, the hilarious duo Mango and Basil have heroed the broom like never before, leaving audiences rolling on the floor laughing. Their video has even sparked the birth of a new, much-needed custom — anointing the Jhantahood. Want to know what exactly went down? Go watch the reel!

— My Kolkata Web Desk

