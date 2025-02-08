Arjun Kapoor’s date-night look is all the style inspiration you need
Take cues from his latest photoshoot to impress your special someone this Valentine’s Day
Published 08.02.25, 08:31 AM
Arjun Kapoor’s photo shoot
Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor/Instagram
Wondering what to wear this Valentine’s Day to impress your special someone? Take inspiration from Arjun Kapoor’s latest photoshoot! The actor recently shared a carousel of photos and videos, looking effortlessly dapper. He opts for a semi-formal look with a quirky black blazer featuring an appliqué-style stitched cloth and dangling threads — perfect for a stylish date night. He pairs it with a plain white round-neck T-shirt, formal black trousers, a black belt, and sleek black shoes. Topping it off with shades, Arjun is truly date-night ready! You can try this look too.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
