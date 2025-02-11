eat

Vicky goes full ‘desi’ with his litti chokha moment

The Bollywood tried the popular Indian dish in Patna during the promotions of ‘Chhaava’

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09/Instagram Vicky Kaushal in Patna for ‘Chhaava’ promotions

Vicky Kaushal is set to impress his fans once again with his upcoming film Chhaava. But guess what has been motivating him? It’s one of the most popular Indian dishes — Litti Chokha. Vicky was recently in Patna, Bihar, for the promotions of his upcoming film, and decided to try the lipsmacking street food. Litti Chokha is not only popular in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and even a few spots in Kolkata. Litti is a dough ball made with wheat flour, stuffed with sattu (roasted black chickpea flour), and served with chokha — typically a mash of potatoes, eggplant or tomatoes. Check out an eatery in Kolkata that My Kolkata recommends to enjoy Litti Chokha (link below), and enjoy one of the most many wonders of Indian food.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

