Savour nostalgic flavours of Poush Parbon at Club Verde

Relish Bengali delicacies like Shiuli Patar Bora, Mochar Chop, Nolen Gur-er Dudh Puli, Payesh and more

Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram

This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15. The festival, as we know, is celebrated as Poush Parbon across Bengal. Traditionally, this festive season brings an array of winter delicacies made with notun gur and nolen gur (fresh date palm jaggery), such as pithe and payesh — prepared in every household. However, with our hectic schedules, enjoying homemade treats isn’t always possible. Bringing back the flavours of nostalgia, Club Verde is hosting a Poush Parbon celebration until January 15. Begin your meal with Shiuli Patar Bora, Mochar Chop, and Echorer Cutlet. Savour Nabanno Gobindo Bhoger Subzi Khichudi with Beguni and a traditional Labra or opt for aromatic Ghee Bhaat paired with Sona Moong Dal.

For dessert, indulge in Nolen Gur-er Dudh Puli, Notun Gur-er Payesh, and Gur-er Rasogolla. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these seasonal delights this winter.

What: Poush Parbon Festival

When: January 10 to 15

Where: Maple at Club Verde

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 800 onwards

— Jaismita Alexander

