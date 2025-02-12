Plan a special ice cream date at Baskin Robbins this Valentine’s Day
Indulge in Valentine’s Day-exclusive waffle, brownie and cheesecake sundaes
Published 12.02.25, 10:47 AM
Image courtesy: @baskinrobbinsin/Instagram
Planning a quick date? What’s
better than grabbing a delightful dessert and sharing one with two spoons. This
Valentine’s Day head to the nearest Baskin and Robbins outlet and try their
indulgent sundaes with your loved one. If you and your partner love waffles,
then the Baskin Robbins Chocolate Lovers Waffle Sundae should be your pick.
Brownie fans can dig into a chocolaty and gooey Vanilla Affair Brownie Sundae.
Pamper your partner with some cheesy love as you order the Strawberry
Cheesecake Sundae. And for some love bombing, opt for Choco Lava Cake Sundae.
The options are many, so you don’t have to stick to just one.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
