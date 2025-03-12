Have you tried the Magaz Haleem from Sufia?
This Kolkata restaurant’s menu is any meat lovers paradise
Published 12.03.25, 11:41 AM
Stop by at Sufia for offbeat meaty delights
Image courtesy: All images by Amit Datta
Tucked away in Burrabazar, is a small restaurant
that has been a favourite with Kolkata foodies for its delectable meat-based
menu. Sufia’s wide assortment of delicious dishes including Beef Singara,
Mutton Tamater Stew, Mutton Sabzi Gosht, Dal Gosht, Mutton Magaz, and Beef
Magaz are some of the lipsmacking delights that has earned the restaurant a
steady fan base. Perhaps its most famous dish is the nihari, which has
people queueing up before sunrise. But there’s another dish that’s unique and
innovative, and one of the lesser-known chartbusters at Sufia — Beef Magaz
Haleem.
The queue for the bowlful of meaty delight starts
from as early as 3am, and the big handis of Beef Hagaz Haleem are wiped
clean by 8am. So, if you want a different breakfast that will put a big grin on
your face — head to Sufia as early as you can.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 220
Address: Shop No.2,
Zakaria St, Kolutolla, Ward Number 43, Kolkata
Contact no.: 7439778869
