Have you tried the Magaz Haleem from Sufia?

This Kolkata restaurant’s menu is any meat lovers paradise

Image courtesy: All images by Amit Datta Stop by at Sufia for offbeat meaty delights

Tucked away in Burrabazar, is a small restaurant that has been a favourite with Kolkata foodies for its delectable meat-based menu. Sufia’s wide assortment of delicious dishes including Beef Singara, Mutton Tamater Stew, Mutton Sabzi Gosht, Dal Gosht, Mutton Magaz, and Beef Magaz are some of the lipsmacking delights that has earned the restaurant a steady fan base. Perhaps its most famous dish is the nihari, which has people queueing up before sunrise. But there’s another dish that’s unique and innovative, and one of the lesser-known chartbusters at Sufia — Beef Magaz Haleem.

The queue for the bowlful of meaty delight starts from as early as 3am, and the big handis of Beef Hagaz Haleem are wiped clean by 8am. So, if you want a different breakfast that will put a big grin on your face — head to Sufia as early as you can.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 220

Address: Shop No.2, Zakaria St, Kolutolla, Ward Number 43, Kolkata

Contact no.: 7439778869

