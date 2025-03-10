All heart for haleem: Kolkata eateries to bookmark for the meaty delight

1 5

When thinking of nihari in Kolkata, Sufia is the first place that comes to mind. One of the old eateries of Kolkata, Sufia is also known for its Beef Magaz Haleem, which sells for Rs 200. The other crowdpullers are the Tamater Stew and Beef Samosa. If you want to start your day with a bowlful of meaty delight, the eatery starts serving haleem — available in mutton, chicken and beef — and nihari from 5am, and stocks usually last only till about 8am. Foodies queue up as early as 3am, so be there early if you want to savour these signature dishes

The modest Sabir’s Hotel in Chandni Chowk is another place in the city for your haleem haul. The slow-cooked stew is made with various combinations of meat, lentils and pounded wheat. Sabir’s is known for their Mutton Haleem, which comes at a pocket pinch of Rs 280, and is available from 3.30am to approximately 7pm

Shiraz Golden Restaurant, known for its biryani and rolls, makes a delicious bowl of Chicken Shahi Haleem and Mutton Shahi Haleem, both priced at Rs 330. Shiraz opens its doors to dole out the haleem from 2pm and it is available till 5-6pm. Needless to say, this hotspot on Park Street has patrons waiting in long queues for hearty bowls of this stew. The haleem pairs best with tandoori rotis and khamiri rotis

When at Aminia, biryani is a must, but next time also try their haleem! All Kolkata branches of the restaurant serve mutton and chicken haleem, priced at Rs 360 and Rs 330 respectively. Like with Sufia, Aminia also starts serving the haleem early, from around 3.30am and all the handis are empty by 7pm

A descendant of Wajid Ali Shah, Manzilat Fatima has been bringing the taste of authentic royal Awadhi cuisine to Kolkata foodies from her rooftop restaurant Manzilat’s in Kasba. You have to make reservations in advance for dine-in, since the eatery caters to a small group of diners every evening, but the food is worth the wait. Manzilat makes her Awadhi Ramzan Haleem, priced at Rs 450 for a limited period of time during Ramzan every year, so make sure to check out the menu and order a portion