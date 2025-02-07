eat

Celebrate the season of love with a grand feast at Chowman

Enjoy special Valentine’s week offers, surprise treats and a romantic candlelit dinner as well

Image courtesy: @chowmanindia/Instagram

Planning a date but need to keep it budget-friendly? Chowman has you covered this Valentine’s week!

Enjoy exclusive, limited-time meal offers featuring delicious dishes like Manchow Soup, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Wok-Tossed Hakka Noodles, Manchurian Chicken and more. End on a sweet note with Chocolate Mousse or ice cream with Darsaan.

Get a free surprise chocolate box when you visit or order via the Chowman App. For a truly special experience, pre-book your Valentine’s dinner and enjoy a beautifully romantic candlelit table setup at Chowman’s Rajarhat and Baguihati outlets.

Dates: February 7 to 14

Time: 12noon to 10.30pm Pocket pinch: Rs 699 (set dine-in menu for two); Rs 499 (set delivery menu for one)

For reservation, call: 18008902150

— My Kolkata Web Desk

