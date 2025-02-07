Celebrate the season of love with a grand feast at Chowman
Enjoy special Valentine’s week offers, surprise treats and a romantic candlelit dinner as well
Published 07.02.25, 09:28 AM
Image courtesy: @chowmanindia/Instagram
Planning a date but need to keep it budget-friendly? Chowman has you covered this Valentine’s week!
Enjoy exclusive, limited-time meal offers featuring
delicious dishes like Manchow Soup, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Wok-Tossed Hakka
Noodles, Manchurian Chicken and more. End on a sweet note with Chocolate Mousse
or ice cream with Darsaan.
Get a free surprise chocolate box when you visit or order
via the Chowman App. For a truly special experience, pre-book your Valentine’s
dinner and enjoy a beautifully romantic candlelit table setup at Chowman’s
Rajarhat and Baguihati outlets.
Dates: February 7 to 14
Time: 12noon to 10.30pm
Pocket pinch: Rs 699 (set dine-in menu for two); Rs 499 (set delivery
menu for one)
For reservation, call: 18008902150
— My Kolkata Web Desk
