diy

Paint cakes, make chocolates, or go bowling with your valentine in Kolkata

Celebrate love and friendship and take your partner or galentine for fun activities around town on February 14

Image courtesy: @sweetescape.patisserie/Instagram, @artrickshaw_kol/Instagram, @thatplacekolkata/Instagram & @craftcoffeeindia/Instagram

A date at a restaurant is so passe! This Valentine’s Day, think beyond the plate and take your valentine or galentine for fun activities in Kolkata. Creating something together or teaming up for a fun game can be as romantic as eating at a cafe. So here are a few recommendations for offbeat things to try this February 14 with your special someone: 1. Cake painting at Sweetescape Patisserie: Paint your cake, and eat it too! At Sweetescape on AJC Bose Road, you and your valentine can create your own masterpieces on a cake, and then indulge in a sweet treat together. The unique activity involves a small vanilla sponge and edible buttercream paints.

Also read: Meet the baker behind the viral Kolkata patisserie where you can paint on cakes

2. T-shirt Painting at Art Rickshaw: This Valentine’s Week, Art Rickshaw on Hindusthan Park Road is hosting a series of activities for couples. On February 14, you can both drop in for a t-shirt painting event. Let your imagination flow and create a custom piece for each other.

3. Chocolate making at Craft Coffee’s Criollo Chocolate Festival: If you and your partner or your galentine are chocolate lovers, then Craft Coffee at City Centre 1, Salt Lake has a fun activity for you — chocolate making!

4. Bowling at That Place: Like getting competitive? Drop by at That Place Bowl and Bar on Shakespeare Sarani with your partner or friends for an exciting round of bowling. The perks? For every strike, you win a love shot!

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Love craft — how to give a DIY touch to your Valentine’s Day gifts