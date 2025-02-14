Paint cakes, make chocolates, or go bowling with your valentine in Kolkata
Celebrate love and friendship and take your partner or galentine for fun activities around town on February 14
Published 14.02.25, 11:32 AM
Image courtesy: @sweetescape.patisserie/Instagram, @artrickshaw_kol/Instagram, @thatplacekolkata/Instagram & @craftcoffeeindia/Instagram
A date at a restaurant is so
passe! This Valentine’s Day, think beyond the plate and take your valentine or
galentine for fun activities in Kolkata. Creating something together or teaming
up for a fun game can be as romantic as eating at a cafe. So here are a few
recommendations for offbeat things to try this February 14 with your special
someone:
1. Cake painting at
Sweetescape Patisserie: Paint your cake, and eat it too! At
Sweetescape on AJC Bose Road, you
and your valentine can create your own masterpieces on a cake, and then indulge
in a sweet treat together. The unique activity involves a small vanilla sponge
and edible buttercream paints.
2. T-shirt Painting at Art
Rickshaw: This Valentine’s Week, Art Rickshaw on Hindusthan Park Road is
hosting a series of activities for couples. On February 14, you can both drop
in for a t-shirt painting event. Let your imagination flow and create a custom
piece for each other.
3. Chocolate making at Craft
Coffee’s Criollo Chocolate Festival: If you
and your partner or your galentine are chocolate lovers, then Craft Coffee at City Centre 1, Salt
Lake has a fun activity for you — chocolate making!
4. Bowling at That Place: Like
getting competitive? Drop by at That Place Bowl and Bar on Shakespeare Sarani with
your partner or friends for an exciting round of bowling. The perks? For every
strike, you win a love shot!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
