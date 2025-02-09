Love craft — how to give a DIY touch to your Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your love than with a thoughtful and handmade gift? Forget the store-bought clichés and get creative with these personalised DIY gift ideas that are sure to touch your beloved’s heart. From romantic cards to sweet surprise boxes, for this edition of the reels of the week, My Kolkata has curated a list of DIY reels for V-Day gift ideas that you can easily re-create. So, get crafting and make this day of love more special!

Handmade mini rose bouquet

On Valentine’s Day, the demand for flower bouquets skyrockets. Turning up for a date without a bouquet is a big no-no during Valentine’s week. While it is a stereotype that men give flowers to women, it can also be vice-versa, since flowers signify love. However, the real flowers wither soon. If you want to give something that lasts longer and is also pretty, then a handmade paper bouquet is a good idea. While it is eco-friendly, it also shows your personal touch and effort. Check out how to make this adorable little rose bouquet from the reel by @that.corporate.artist.

DIY Blinkit eco-friendly gift bag

Ordering from Blinkit frequently, then this Valentine’s week don’t throw away the paper bags. If you look closely, the bag comes with a DIY template and cutout instructions. If you cut and join along the dotted lines, you get a Valentine’s Day special gift bag. It is environment-friendly, pretty and perfect to put in small gifts. Need some guidance on how to use it? @diy_dreamscape shows you in a reel.





DIY hug card

Writing letters and giving cards has become a forgotten tradition now. But if you love the old-school way, then making a card for your loved one is a wholesome idea. @mandalasbysmriti makes an adorable pop-up hug card. This is a fun card and can be paired with other gifts. Quirky, fun and immersive — this simple card expresses your heartfelt feelings.

DIY candy lollipop

Want to make something simple and cute? If you are curating a hamper for this Valentine’s Day, then this candy lollipop can be a cute addition. All you need to do is take a few candies and assemble them into a lollipop on a heart-shaped cardboard cut-out. Take inspiration from @kirticraftdiaries. You can pick candies your loved one likes or just go for an assortment.





Propose gift box

Planning on proposing to your Valentine this year? Do something special. If you are giving a ring and want to present it in an unusual and fun way, then making this box will be a fun idea. The box comes with a paper lid that needs to be burnt to reveal the ring. It needs a little effort to be made, but is quite fun. Check out the step-by-step guide by @the_card_factory_.