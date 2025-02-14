Serve up a plate full of love with these recipes, for Valentine’s Day
Two easy recipes to add five stars to your date night at home
Published 14.02.25, 11:34 AM
If you and your partners are two homebodies or if you’re both in that
pesky age group where all you want to do after a day of work is unwind at home,
then a February 14 at home is sure to excite you. Skip the long lines and
rushed bookings to dine out this Valentine’s Day, and plan a date night at
home. After you log out, play some music, pour yourself a drink, and pull out
your chef’s hat to make a special meal for your special someone. Quick and easy
recipes? We’ve got you covered.
Wine soaked chicken
A quick chicken recipe to go with a glass of wine for the special
dinner.
Ingredients
- Chicken
thigh (boneless): 500gm
- Ginger
and garlic paste: 2 tablespoons
- Lemon
juice: 2 tablespoons
- Black
pepper powder: 1-2 teaspoons
- Chilli
flakes: 1 tablespoon
- Fresh
coriander leaves and mint leaves paste: 2 tablespoons
- Red
wine: 1 small cup
- Olive
oil: 3-4 tablespoons
- Salt:
To taste
Recipe
- Marinate
the chicken pieces in ginger and garlic paste, lemon juice, black pepper
powder, chilli flakes, coriander and mint paste, and salt. Keep in the
freezer for minimum 30 minutes or overnight
- Add
olive oil to a nonstick pan and heat well. Lower the flame before placing
the chicken on the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, cover and
continue to cook for 5 minutes.
- After
5 minutes, pour the red wine. Keep the flame low and let both sides of the
chicken pieces cook in red wine. Cook until chicken has soaked the wine.
Serve hot with a dash of lime juice sprinkled on top
MK tip: Add sauted vegetables for a complete meal. Mashed potatoes on the sides
in a plus!
Chocolaty-caramel strawberries
A simple dessert to celebrate the occasion.
Ingredients
- Strawberries:
100gm
- White
chocolate: 100gm bar
- Salted
caramel: 1 small cup
- Toothpicks
Recipe
- Remove
the leaves and wash the strawberries. Pat them dry
- Add
the chocolate bar in a microwave safe bowl and melt it
- Also
pour some caramel in a bow and place it next to the bowl of molten
chocolate
- Pierce
the strawberries with a toothpick and dip them first in the caramel sauce
and then in the molten chocolate
- Place
them in a ceramic plate and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes. Enjoy!
— Pooja Mitra
