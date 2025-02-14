cook

Serve up a plate full of love with these recipes, for Valentine’s Day

Two easy recipes to add five stars to your date night at home

If you and your partners are two homebodies or if you’re both in that pesky age group where all you want to do after a day of work is unwind at home, then a February 14 at home is sure to excite you. Skip the long lines and rushed bookings to dine out this Valentine’s Day, and plan a date night at home. After you log out, play some music, pour yourself a drink, and pull out your chef’s hat to make a special meal for your special someone. Quick and easy recipes? We’ve got you covered.

Wine soaked chicken

A quick chicken recipe to go with a glass of wine for the special dinner.

Ingredients

Chicken thigh (boneless): 500gm

Ginger and garlic paste: 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 2 tablespoons

Black pepper powder: 1-2 teaspoons

Chilli flakes: 1 tablespoon

Fresh coriander leaves and mint leaves paste: 2 tablespoons

Red wine: 1 small cup

Olive oil: 3-4 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Recipe

Marinate the chicken pieces in ginger and garlic paste, lemon juice, black pepper powder, chilli flakes, coriander and mint paste, and salt. Keep in the freezer for minimum 30 minutes or overnight

Add olive oil to a nonstick pan and heat well. Lower the flame before placing the chicken on the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, cover and continue to cook for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, pour the red wine. Keep the flame low and let both sides of the chicken pieces cook in red wine. Cook until chicken has soaked the wine. Serve hot with a dash of lime juice sprinkled on top

MK tip: Add sauted vegetables for a complete meal. Mashed potatoes on the sides in a plus!

Chocolaty-caramel strawberries

A simple dessert to celebrate the occasion.

Ingredients

Strawberries: 100gm

White chocolate: 100gm bar

Salted caramel: 1 small cup

Toothpicks

Recipe

Remove the leaves and wash the strawberries. Pat them dry

Add the chocolate bar in a microwave safe bowl and melt it

Also pour some caramel in a bow and place it next to the bowl of molten chocolate

Pierce the strawberries with a toothpick and dip them first in the caramel sauce and then in the molten chocolate

Place them in a ceramic plate and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

— Pooja Mitra

