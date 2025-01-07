Have you tasted Assamese Koldil Murgi?
Check out this chicken recipe, prepared with banana flower or ‘mocha’
Published 07.01.25, 10:09 AM
Assamese Koldil Murgi by The Bong Gastronomist
Image courtesy: @the_bong_gastronomist/Instagram
Bored of the usual
chicken curries? It’s time to try something different with this Assamese Koldil
Murgi recipe. In his ‘Thalis from India’ series, @the_bong_gastronomist shows how to cook chicken with banana flower. Known as ‘mocha’ in Bengali
cuisine, banana flower is often used in vegetarian dishes or paired with
prawns. However, in Assam, it’s combined with chicken to create a unique curry.
The crunch of the banana flower, paired with the spices of the curry, makes for
a comforting dish best enjoyed with steamed rice. If you’re wondering what new
to make with chicken, this recipe might just be the perfect answer.
— Jaismita
Alexander
