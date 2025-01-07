cook

Have you tasted Assamese Koldil Murgi?

Check out this chicken recipe, prepared with banana flower or ‘mocha’

Image courtesy: @the_bong_gastronomist/Instagram Assamese Koldil Murgi by The Bong Gastronomist

Bored of the usual chicken curries? It’s time to try something different with this Assamese Koldil Murgi recipe. In his ‘Thalis from India’ series, @the_bong_gastronomist shows how to cook chicken with banana flower. Known as ‘mocha’ in Bengali cuisine, banana flower is often used in vegetarian dishes or paired with prawns. However, in Assam, it’s combined with chicken to create a unique curry. The crunch of the banana flower, paired with the spices of the curry, makes for a comforting dish best enjoyed with steamed rice. If you’re wondering what new to make with chicken, this recipe might just be the perfect answer.

— Jaismita Alexander

