Treat your guests to these two warm, comforting and flavourful recipes at home
Make this offbeat ‘khichuri’ your festive treat this year and and team it up with traditional ‘kuler tok’ recipe
Published 02.02.25, 09:58 AM
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Saraswati Puja without khichuri? No chance! The home,
smelling of ghee and gobindo bhog rice, the sound of crispy beguni
being fried, and the thought of having kuler tok for the first time this
season — ah, the bliss! Since Saraswati Puja is on Sunday this year, head to
the kitchen and try the easiest offbeat khichuri, and kickstart the
celebrations:
Ingredients:
- Gobindo
bhog rice: 1 cup
- Moong
dal: 1 cup
- Green
pea paste: ½ cup
- Cinnamon
stick: 1 large
- Bay
leaves: 1 large
- Ghee:
5 tablespoons
- Salt:
To taste
- Sugar:
To taste
Recipe:
- Wash
the rice and strain excess water
- In a
kadhai, dry roast the moon dal and wash well. Drain any excess
water
- In
the same kadhai, add ghee and heat well. Add the bay leaves and
cinnamon stick, and temper well
- Now
add the green pea paste and cook well with some salt and sugar for 10-12
minutes on low heat
- Add
the rice and dal and mix well, and add the seasonings. Cook for 7-8
minutes on low flame
- Add
lukewarm water and cover. Cook until the rice and dal are cooked. Drizzle
some ghee and enjoy.
Pair the khichuri with this kuler
tok recipe and enjoy.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Also read: From
‘gota sheddho’ to ‘dadhikarma’: Three Bengali recipes for Saraswati Puja
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?