Namaste Thailand Festival 2025 brings Thai culture to Victoria Memorial
Enjoy the timeless art of Khon and the Ramakien at this special cultural celebration
Published 06.02.25, 11:01 AM
Image courtesy: Ministry of Culture
Thailand and India are two countries that place great value
on their cultural heritage, which is why Victoria Memorial Hall will host a
very special cultural event — the Namaste Thailand Festival 2025, presented by
The Royal Thai Consul-General, on February 10. Khon, a timeless masterpiece of
Thai performing arts, will take centre stage. This performance will combine
music, dance, storytelling, and intricate craftsmanship to present the Ramakien,
Thailand’s version of the Ramayana. So, mark your calendars and be at
Victoria Memorial for this magical performance, showcasing a celebration of
shared culture.
More Details:
What: Namaste Thailand Festival 2025
When: Monday, February 10, 2025
Where: Western Terrace, Victoria Memorial Hall
Time: 5:30pm
Entry: Free
Seats: First come first serve
— My Kolkata Web Desk
