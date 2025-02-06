attend

Namaste Thailand Festival 2025 brings Thai culture to Victoria Memorial

Enjoy the timeless art of Khon and the Ramakien at this special cultural celebration

Image courtesy: Ministry of Culture

Thailand and India are two countries that place great value on their cultural heritage, which is why Victoria Memorial Hall will host a very special cultural event — the Namaste Thailand Festival 2025, presented by The Royal Thai Consul-General, on February 10. Khon, a timeless masterpiece of Thai performing arts, will take centre stage. This performance will combine music, dance, storytelling, and intricate craftsmanship to present the Ramakien, Thailand’s version of the Ramayana. So, mark your calendars and be at Victoria Memorial for this magical performance, showcasing a celebration of shared culture.

More Details:

What: Namaste Thailand Festival 2025

When: Monday, February 10, 2025

Where: Western Terrace, Victoria Memorial Hall

Time: 5:30pm

Entry: Free

Seats: First come first serve

— My Kolkata Web Desk