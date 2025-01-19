Kolkata nostalgia meets meaningful art at Mahanagar Art Festival
Take a trip around Kolkata and Bengal through this unique art festival
Published 19.01.25, 11:10 AM
Image courtesy: Mahanagar Art Festival
Looking for something creative to do this Sunday? How about a visit to an open-air art exhibition? The Mahanagari Art Festival is welcoming visitors to take a nostalgic trip through the city with art as a medium. As you enter the gate, you walk through glimpses of artistic brilliance before you spot an old yellow taxi painted to show its heritage and journey. Take a trip to this exhibition happening at Kanungopark near Kavi Nazrul metro station and get ready to be enthralled by a rich showcase of Bengal’s cultural heritage by artists from across the city. Fall in love with art and Bengal at the Mahanagar Art Festival 2025, where each piece serves as a vivid testament to the boundless potential of imagination and expression.
What: Mahanagari Art Festival 2025
When: Till January 19
Timings: 3pm to 10pm
Where: Garia Milan Park; Kanungo Park Ground Kolkata - 700084
—Debrup Chaudhuri
