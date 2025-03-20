attend

Witness Naga art and heritage at The Asiatic Society, Kolkata

Five communities supported by the German Consulate will showcase traditional crafts, cuisine, and performing arts at the event in Park Street

Kolkata, get ready to witness the culture, tradition and arts of Nagaland as the Asciatic Society opens up for a symposium and exhibition on ‘Documenting and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Nagaland. Five Naga communities — Mon, Mokokchung, Kohima, Phek, and Chümoukedim — will showcase the best of their cultural heritage at the Asiatic Society, supported by the German Consulate General, Kolkata. This will include traditional arts and crafts, performances, and food stalls.

Kolkata-based banglanatak.com has been working with these communities to document their living traditions and cultural heritage. After exhibitions and workshops in Nagaland and a webinar with UN Tourism, they are bringing the exhibition to Kolkata.

On Friday, March 21, the exhibition will be open to the public. So head over to Park Street and enjoy an evening soaking in the cultural heritage of the northeastern state.

Details:

What: Exhibition on ‘Documenting and Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Nagaland’

Where: Asiatic Society, Park Street, Kolkata

Timings: 11am- 6pm



