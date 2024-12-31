attend

Naveen Kishore collabs with son Varun for a special performance

The duo will be joined by musician Jivraj Singh for an experimental take on ‘Mother Muse Quintet’

Image courtesy: Performing Arts aveen Kishore collaborates with Varun Kishore and Jivraj Singh for Mother Muse Quintet in Kolkata

Naveen Kishore, the founder of popular publishing house Seagull Books, has been doing something new. The author has been amalgamating portions from his poetry book, Mother Muse Quintet, with the unique soundscape of Jivraj Singh. While there have been a few performances in Kolkata and Mumbai in 2024, Naveen is all set with a new production to start the new year with, and this time, his son Varun Kishore is joining him and Jivraj.

The performance is described as “A memorial work of the imagination: experimental performance in poetry, music and light”. Varun is a talented musician himself — a guitarist and composer. He is a Ph.d candidate in the Composition and Computer Technologies programme at the University of Virginia.

You can read all about the performance at Experimenter, as My Kolkata witnessed it and drop by at Seagull Books to witness another performance — arts at its best — helmed by Naveen Kishore.

You can order the book here.

Where: The Seagull Rooftop, Seagull Books, 36C, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road, Kolkata

When: January 4, 2025; 7PM

—- Pooja Mitra

