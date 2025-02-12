Make your Valentine’s weekend extra special with laughter and music at Kuumba
Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy and a fun Antakshari evening with your special someone
Published 12.02.25, 10:48 AM
Wondering how to celebrate this extended Valentine’s weekend? Don’t
worry — Kuumba has some exciting plans lined up. There’s a Valentine’s Special
stand-up comedy show, ‘Triple Giggle’, featuring Shweta Dey, Subhrajeet
Ganguly, and Chirag Tulsiani, as they make you laugh about all the things you
love. The show takes place on Saturday, February 15, and you can grab your tickets here.
On Sunday, February 16, bring your partner and head over to Kuumba for a
Valentine’s Special Antakshari Night. Book your tables in advance so you don’t
miss out on all the fun. Find all the details below.
More Details:
What: Triple Giggle stand up comedy
When: Saturday, February 15
What: Valentine’s Special Antakshari
When: Sunday, February 16
Where: Kuumba- A way of life
For reservations: +919903007174
—-My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?