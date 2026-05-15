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Trincas brings back an all-day live music tradition

The Park Street restobar now hosts four live music sessions daily across genres, reviving a format once central to Kolkata’s nightlife

Trincas is reviving a style of live entertainment that has nearly disappeared from Indian hospitality. With the introduction of weekday lunch band Island Breeze, the nearly century-old Park Street institution is now hosting four live music sessions a day across multiple genres, every day of the week.

The expanded programme includes Latin and jazz performances during weekday lunches, Hindi retro and contemporary music in the evening, Western pop late at night, and Bengali rock and folk at Tavern-Behind-Trincas, the venue’s intimate listening room. At a time when most restaurants across Indian cities have reduced or entirely phased out live performances, Trincas has chosen to double down on its curated music programming.

The move also highlights the venue’s long relationship with Kolkata’s music culture. It was at Trincas that Usha Uthup made her live debut in 1969, while legendary performer Pam Crain helped shape generations of Park Street singers from the same stage.

— My Kolkata Web Desk