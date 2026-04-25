Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata rolls out Six and Sip Nights for IPL fans
Match screenings, drink deals and themed cocktails aim to turn game days into social evenings
Published 25.04.26, 04:12 PM
As the Indian Premier
League season gains momentum, Wilson’s - The Pub at The Lalit Great Eastern
Kolkata is hosting a month-long viewing experience — ‘Six and Sip Nights’. The
event, which began on April 1, is designed to bring together cricket fans and
the city’s after-hours crowd in a shared match-day setting.
The pub is screening
IPL matches on large screens, pairing the games with drink offers that run
through the afternoon and early evening. A buy-one-get-one deal on beer between
12pm and 7pm is expected to draw office-goers and groups looking to catch up
before the toss.
To add a thematic
twist, the bar has also introduced cricket-inspired cocktails, aiming to build
a festive mood around key moments in the matches. The setting leans on Wilson’s
familiar mix of heritage interiors and a lively crowd, which has long made it a
popular social hub in central Kolkata.
—- My Kolkata Web
Desk
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