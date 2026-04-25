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Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata rolls out Six and Sip Nights for IPL fans

Match screenings, drink deals and themed cocktails aim to turn game days into social evenings

As the Indian Premier League season gains momentum, Wilson’s - The Pub at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is hosting a month-long viewing experience — ‘Six and Sip Nights’. The event, which began on April 1, is designed to bring together cricket fans and the city’s after-hours crowd in a shared match-day setting.

The pub is screening IPL matches on large screens, pairing the games with drink offers that run through the afternoon and early evening. A buy-one-get-one deal on beer between 12pm and 7pm is expected to draw office-goers and groups looking to catch up before the toss.

To add a thematic twist, the bar has also introduced cricket-inspired cocktails, aiming to build a festive mood around key moments in the matches. The setting leans on Wilson’s familiar mix of heritage interiors and a lively crowd, which has long made it a popular social hub in central Kolkata.

—- My Kolkata Web Desk