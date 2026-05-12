cook

Gyarani — a borar jhol recipe that carries the taste of undivided Bengal

Food researcher and historian Dipankar Dasgupta shares a cherished family recipe brought from Pabna to Kolkata after Partition

Some recipes survive because families refuse to let them disappear. Food researcher and historian Dipankar Dasgupta shares a recipe for Gyarani, a dish passed down through generations of his family. This delicate borar jhol travelled from Pabna in East Pakistan to Kolkata during Partition, carrying with it memories of home, summer lunches and togetherness.

Prepared with motor (white pea) dal fritters simmered in a light posto-based broth, Gyarani was once a showstopper of leisurely family meals cooked by Dasgupta’s grandmother, Tarubala Dasgupta, whom he fondly called Babuma. Over the years, this summer recipe found its way from grandmother to daughters and grandchildren, preserving a taste of undivided Bengal in every spoonful.

Ingredients

Motor dal (yellow split peas): 200–250g

Poppy seed paste (posto): 40–50g

Whole dried red chillies: 2

Green chillies: 2–3 (optional)

Bay leaves: 2

Mustard seeds: ¼ tsp

Radhuni (wild celery seeds): ¼ tsp

Ginger paste: 2 tsp

Sugar: 1 ½ tsp

Salt: To taste

Mustard oil: For frying and tempering

Ghee: 1 tsp

Method

Soak the motor dal overnight. Drain and grind into a fine, thick paste. Add a pinch of salt and whisk until light and fluffy

Heat mustard oil in a wok and fry small round fritters until golden. Keep aside

In a clean wok, heat 1½ tbsp mustard oil and add dried red chillies, bay leaves, mustard seeds and radhuni

Once aromatic, pour in 400ml of water along with salt and sugar. Bring to a boil

Add the poppy seed paste and gently place the fried boras into the broth

Simmer on low heat for two minutes

Add green chillies, ginger paste and ghee. Simmer for another 30 seconds and switch off the flame

Let the dish cool slightly before serving with steamed white rice

— My Kolkata Web Desk