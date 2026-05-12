Artsy showcases Tapan Mitra’s exploration of silence and self
The exhibition combines reflective art, café culture and curated food in an immersive setting
Published 12.05.26, 04:05 PM
Artsy – Coffee & Culture is presenting a new exhibition by Tapan
Mitra that explores identity, memory and absence through the medium of
serigraphy.
Titled ‘The Art of the Absent Self’, the showcase is on till May 30 and
brings together works shaped by the artist’s contemplative visual language.
A former student of Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, Mitra is known for using
everyday objects and familiar forms to suggest human presence without direct
portraiture. His layered serigraphs reflect precision and restraint, inviting
viewers into a quieter and more reflective engagement with art.
The exhibition unfolds within Artsy’s café setting, where visitors can
pair the viewing experience with coffee and signature dishes like
Vietnamese-style iced coffee, hazelnut-infused iced latte, tiramisu French
toast and Kolkata bhetki steak.
Open daily from 8.30am to 10.30pm, the exhibition offers a slower
cultural experience in the heart of Kolkata.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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