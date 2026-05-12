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Artsy showcases Tapan Mitra’s exploration of silence and self

The exhibition combines reflective art, café culture and curated food in an immersive setting

Artsy – Coffee & Culture is presenting a new exhibition by Tapan Mitra that explores identity, memory and absence through the medium of serigraphy.

Titled ‘The Art of the Absent Self’, the showcase is on till May 30 and brings together works shaped by the artist’s contemplative visual language.

A former student of Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, Mitra is known for using everyday objects and familiar forms to suggest human presence without direct portraiture. His layered serigraphs reflect precision and restraint, inviting viewers into a quieter and more reflective engagement with art.

The exhibition unfolds within Artsy’s café setting, where visitors can pair the viewing experience with coffee and signature dishes like Vietnamese-style iced coffee, hazelnut-infused iced latte, tiramisu French toast and Kolkata bhetki steak.

Open daily from 8.30am to 10.30pm, the exhibition offers a slower cultural experience in the heart of Kolkata.

— My Kolkata Web Desk