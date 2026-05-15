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Put a lens on climate action on World Environment Day

The photography contest aims to create awareness around pressing environmental issues

The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, in collaboration with Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) and Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), will host the World Environment Day 2026 Photography contest, inviting photographers and visual storytellers to capture compelling narratives on environmental conservation and climate action.

The initiative supported by Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage and IEM-UEM University Kolkata aims to celebrate the power of photography in raising awareness around pressing environmental challenges and showcasing impactful solutions.

Open to both amateur and professional photographers from India and overseas, the contest encourages participants to highlight themes such as biodiversity, sustainability, community-led climate action, and innovative environmental solutions around clean energy.

Selected entries will be exhibited at KCC from June 9 to June 13, 2026, as part of World Environment Day celebrations.

Click here for registration

— My Kolkata Web Desk