Touching Light brings historic and contemporary analogue photography to Kolkata
The exhibition curated by Aditya Arya features rare works, archives and photographs spanning generations
Published 18.05.26, 01:40 PM
Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is hosting Touching Light, an
exhibition celebrating the legacy and craft of analogue photography. Organised
in collaboration with Museo Camera, the showcase opens on May 16 and will
continue till May 29 at the KCC campus on AJC Bose Road.
Curated by Aditya Arya, the exhibition brings together works by nearly
30 photographers and archives, tracing the evolution of analogue photography
from the 19th century to the present day. The showcase includes historic
practices such as egg albumen prints from the 1850s alongside photographs by
names including Kulwant Roy, Raghu Rai, Avinash Pasricha, Mala Mukherjee and
Rohit Chawla.
The exhibition also highlights rare archival material from Bourne and
Shepherd Studio and other significant collections, offering viewers a look into
both technical processes and visual storytelling across eras.
Open to all visitors, Touching Light will run daily from 11am to 7pm,
with a preview scheduled on May 16 from 5.30pm onwards.
—- My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?