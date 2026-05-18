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Touching Light brings historic and contemporary analogue photography to Kolkata

The exhibition curated by Aditya Arya features rare works, archives and photographs spanning generations

Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is hosting Touching Light, an exhibition celebrating the legacy and craft of analogue photography. Organised in collaboration with Museo Camera, the showcase opens on May 16 and will continue till May 29 at the KCC campus on AJC Bose Road.

Curated by Aditya Arya, the exhibition brings together works by nearly 30 photographers and archives, tracing the evolution of analogue photography from the 19th century to the present day. The showcase includes historic practices such as egg albumen prints from the 1850s alongside photographs by names including Kulwant Roy, Raghu Rai, Avinash Pasricha, Mala Mukherjee and Rohit Chawla.

The exhibition also highlights rare archival material from Bourne and Shepherd Studio and other significant collections, offering viewers a look into both technical processes and visual storytelling across eras.

Open to all visitors, Touching Light will run daily from 11am to 7pm, with a preview scheduled on May 16 from 5.30pm onwards.

—- My Kolkata Web Desk