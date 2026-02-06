attend

The ‘Week of Love’ gets a spooky touch at Tavern Behind Trincas

The venue will host a spooky showcase of Bengali music, stories and live performances from February 9-13

Tavern Behind Trincas is celebrating Friday the 13th right on the week of love. The venue will host a week-long spooky showcase of Bengali music, stories, and live performances from February 9-13, with programmes from 8-9pm each evening. The in-house band, Tavern’er Taal, will perform every night from 7.30–10.30pm.

On February 9, Tavern’er Taal will perform the opening ceremony with curated Bengali spooky music and songs. On February 10, storyteller Poorna Banerjee will present ‘Poorna Haunts Tavern’, a live horror storytelling session with cinematic soundscapes. On the 11th, the in-house band returns with more curated songs, and paranormal memories and soundscapes.

February 12 features an LGBTQ Horror Karaoke Night in collaboration with PinkPartyKolkata. The ending night, Friday the 13th, will feature ‘Pretkotha Live’ by Gourab Tapadar, creator of a Bengali horror storytelling platform.

Venue: Tavern Behind Trincas, 17 Park Street, Kolkata

Dates: February 9-13

Time: 8pm to 9pm

For reservations and enquiries, please contact: +91 8240259201

--My Kolkata Web Desk