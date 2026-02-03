attend

Duct Tape from Berlin bringing signature drag production ‘Mamma Mia!’ to Kolkata

The event will kick off with an opening act by Dr Queer on Wednesday, February 11

Image courtesy: Instagram/@ducttapeberlin

Duct Tape, an acclaimed Berlin-based drag collective, is set to bring their signature theatrical drag production Mamma Mia! to Kolkata on February 11.

Inspired by the music of Swedish pop group ABBA, the drag show will kick off with an opening act by Dr Queer (Dr. Bhaskar Das) on Wednesday, February 11, at 8 pm at Little Bit Sober.

The event is billed as a “high-energy drag spectacle that reimagines pop nostalgia through glamour, storytelling, and satire, blending Mediterranean fantasy with unapologetic queerness.”

Tickets to the show are available on Wowsly. They are priced at Rs 250. The proceeds from the show will be used as a fundraiser for Kolkata Pride, one of India’s longest-running, community-led Pride movements.

The event is presented by Gaysi Family and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

Duct Tape, founded in 2022, comprises four drag artistes — EMI, Symba, Magda von Pfeffer, and Deeon — who work collaboratively to create ensemble-led shows rooted in storytelling, strong visual aesthetics, and camp sensibility.

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Time: 8pm onwards

Venue: Little Bit Sober

Tickets: Click here.

— My Kolkata Web Desk