Free dessert-tasting session at Salt Lake’s Cafe On D Go on Sunday

Around 700 pieces of desserts will be available, featuring seven to eight varieties

It’s time for all dessert paglus to assemble. A free dessert tasting session is set to take place at Cafe On D Go at Sector 5 in Salt Lake on Sunday, February 8.

The dessert-tasting session, which is scheduled to begin at 11am, will be presented by Kolkata-based baker Megha Sarayan, founder of the popular bakery Land of Cakes.

Sarayan will showcase a curated selection of the bakery’s signature offerings, including Biscoff cheesecakes and tiramisu balls, during the two-hour event.

The tasting session will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. While existing customers will get access to a select range of desserts, new visitors will be treated to a different assortment. Around 700 pieces of desserts will be available, featuring seven to eight varieties.

Those interested in attending must register in advance to participate in the event.

Date: February 8

Time: 11am to 1pm

Venue: On D Go, Sector 5, Salt Lake

— My Kolkata Web Desk