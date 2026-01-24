Punjabi flavours take over Alfresco at The Lalit Great Eastern
A limited-period festival explores classic Punjabi dishes at the hotel’s open-air restaurant
Published 24.01.26, 02:12 PM
The Lalit Great
Eastern Kolkata has introduced a Punjabi food festival at Alfresco, its
open-air dining space, that will be available till February 13. Available for
both lunch and dinner, the festival focuses on familiar flavours and cooking
styles from Punjab, drawing on tandoor-based dishes, slow-cooked gravies and
seasonal ingredients.
The menu spans
vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, with starters including Bhatti da Murgh,
Patiala Fish Tikka, Lasooni Jhinga and Sarson Paneer Tikka, alongside shorbas
such as dal badam and chicken pind-style preparations.
Main course offerings
feature dishes like sarson da saag, pind ke chole, Amritsari mutton curry and
chicken methi sarson ki lagan, paired with breads such as makki ki roti, methi
roti and Amritsari kulcha. Desserts include gajar ka halwa, besan barfi and
pinni.
—- My Kolkata Web
Desk
