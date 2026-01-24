eat

Punjabi flavours take over Alfresco at The Lalit Great Eastern

A limited-period festival explores classic Punjabi dishes at the hotel’s open-air restaurant

The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata has introduced a Punjabi food festival at Alfresco, its open-air dining space, that will be available till February 13. Available for both lunch and dinner, the festival focuses on familiar flavours and cooking styles from Punjab, drawing on tandoor-based dishes, slow-cooked gravies and seasonal ingredients.

The menu spans vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, with starters including Bhatti da Murgh, Patiala Fish Tikka, Lasooni Jhinga and Sarson Paneer Tikka, alongside shorbas such as dal badam and chicken pind-style preparations.

Main course offerings feature dishes like sarson da saag, pind ke chole, Amritsari mutton curry and chicken methi sarson ki lagan, paired with breads such as makki ki roti, methi roti and Amritsari kulcha. Desserts include gajar ka halwa, besan barfi and pinni.

—- My Kolkata Web Desk