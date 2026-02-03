attend

Sports Film Festival begins at Nandan on Wednesday

Line-up includes 36 films from 16 countries

Image courtesy: IMDb A still from Reema Kagti’s ‘Gold’ featuring Akshay Kumar

The International Sports Film Festival of India is back in Kolkata with its fourth edition. Set to begin on February 4 at Nandan, ISFFI 2026 is India’s only dedicated international sports film festival.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5pm on February 4 at Nandan III. Cricketer and coach Sambaran Banerjee and Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty will be present at the event as chief guests.

This year 36 films from 16 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Iran, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK, the USA and India, will be screened at the five-day annual film festival.

Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe, Reema Kagti’s Gold, Ira Deokule’s Athletes Are Mad, Seyyed Abbas Hosseini’s Chekhov’s Gun, Adam Lapallo’s Untouchable, Rosaura Aranda’s Until Death, Dmitry Vingursky’s Believe in a Dream, and Arnab Riingo Banerjee’s Messi are among the films that will be screened at ISFFI 2026, set to take place from February 4 to February 8.

Passes for individual screenings, as well as season passes (enabling viewers to attend screenings of their choice on all days), will be available outside Nandan III from 11.30am on Wednesday. The passes are free and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The International Sports Film Festival of India celebrates the powerful intersection of sports, cinema, and human spirit, featuring screenings, interactions, awards, and discussions with filmmakers, sportspersons, and cultural personalities from India and abroad.

ISFFI 2026 will conclude with a talk show and an awards ceremony on February 8.

Dates: February 4 to 8

Venue: Nandan III, AJC Bose Road

Time: 12.30pm to 7.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk