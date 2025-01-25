attend

Sonu Nigam is coming to the City of Joy — are you ready?

The singer with his magical voice is set to take the stage, and we’ve got all the deets…

Sonu Nigam concert in Kolkata

Been a fan of Sonu Nigam’s melodious voice? Then it’s time to experience the ultimate concert of the year — The Timeless Sonu. The popular singer is set to charm Kolkata’s music lovers this February, with My Kolkata as the digital partner for the event.

Did you know, the 51-year-old singer has recorded more than 6,000 songs in his career so far, and has sung in 32 languages? Sonu Nigam is also a Padma Shri awardee and is a huge fan of Mohammad Rafi. He started to sing at the age of four and his first playback was in 1990 in the film Janam. Ever since, in the past 35 years, Nigam has delivered several timeless hit songs like Panchi Nadiya, Yeh Dil Diwana, Saathiya, to name a few.

Are you saving the date? Don’t forget to pass the message to other Sonu Nigam fans too!

When: February 9, Sunday

Time: 6pm onwards

Where: Aquatica Water Park

Book the ticket here.

— Pooja Mitra