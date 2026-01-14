attend

A night where jazz meets Hindustani soul

Pianist Tazim Sheikh launches his new tour with a hometown concert at Skinny Mo’s

Kolkata’s live music calendar gets a thoughtful new entry this Friday as pianist Tazim Sheikh brings his collective to Skinny Mo’s with Poems Without Words, a tour that begins in his hometown. The evening promises an instrumental dialogue between jazz harmony and Hindustani classical sensibility, shaped through improvisation, layered grooves and storytelling.

Expect reflective passages that drift into adventurous exchanges, as melodies unfold without lyrics — and yet they speak directly to the listener. Joined by Swarnabha Gupta on guitar, Supratim Bhattacharya on drums, Sudhendu Haldar on sarengi and saxophone, and Avishek Dey on bass, Sheikh crafts a soundscape that bridges cultures with ease.

Come for an intimate performance that lets music do the talking.

More details:

What: Tazim Sheikh Collective live, Poems Without Words tour launch

Where: Skinny Mo’s, Kolkata

When: Friday, January 16, 8PM

Tickets: Click here

— My Kolkata Web Desk