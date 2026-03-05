watch

KCC hosts real life love story inspired journey as a theatre production

Juhi Babbar Soni presents ‘Ek Lamhaa Zindagi’ as a tribute to her grandparents

Kolkata Centre for Creativity will host ‘Ek Lamhaa Zindagi – A Love Story 1938-1979’, a theatrical journey inspired by the real-life love story of theatre artiste Juhi Babbar Soni’s grandparents, set against the defining moments of India’s history.

The production, written, directed, and performed by Soni, and Makarand Deshpande, carries a rich generational legacy, further deepened by its connection to theatre veteran Nadira Zaheer Babbar. The play is an expansive theatrical experience that celebrates love’s strength and endurance across decades.

Set amid a momentous times of India’s history, the play explores love tested by time, distance, and national upheaval, sustained through commitment and sacrifice. The narrative is rich with shayari, friendship, and emotional nuance, a masterpiece woven with the strings of passion and historical reflection.

Soni is a leading name in Indian theatre and a recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for her contribution to Indian arts. She has curated theatre for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival over several years.

Date: March 7, 2026

Time: 6.30pm

Venue: KCC Amphitheatre

Register here.