Explore Dalhousie on a heritage walk on Women’s Day eve

This heritage walk will explore the presence of women within male-dominated institutions

On the evening before Women’s Day (March 7), a walk — City Heroines — is inviting participants to walk through Dalhousie Square and visit history with a different perspective. Curated by Gatha – Tales of India, this heritage walk explores the presence of women within a space usually narrated by men and institutions.

From the General Post Office, St Andrew’s Church, St. John’s Church, to Writer’s building, the tour will explore essentially ‘male-dominated’ spaces and talk of how history can be biased. Figures such as Kadambini Ganguly, Bina Das, and women who were in the public eye, and under scrutiny for their public jobs will be discussed on this walk.

With ‘City Heroines’, Gatha continues their effort of inviting the public to see Dalhousie not only as a landscape of colonialism, but as a space where women lived, worked, questioned and persisted.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: Dalhousie Square, Kolkata

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Number for Registration: +91- 7678277592