attend

Parvathy Baul, Bahauddin Bagar to perform at KCC

KCC presents an evening of music, intertwining the classics and folk, on March 12

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity will present Rudra Yogini, a musical concert that aims to bridge the earth-bound mysticism of the Baul tradition performed by Parvathy Baul with the resonant, celestial depths of the Rudra Veena performed by Bahauddin Bagar.

The performance seeks to recreate the music of the Charyapadas — 8th-century mystical poems composed by the 84 Siddhas.

Regarded as the earliest documented form of the Bengali language and the very root of Baul philosophy, these ancient verses find a contemporary voice through two masters.

The concert will be an immersive two-and-a-half-hour journey, transitioning from the deep, meditative echoes of a Rudra Veena solo to the soulful spirit of Baul song, culminating in a grand collaboration where these two ancient lineages intertwine in a search for universal purity.

The evening promises a musical journey of both classical and Baul roots, essentially making it a look back to the roots of folk music, as it digressed from the classical forms.

Book tickets here.

Date: March 12

Venue: GD Birla Shabhagar, Kolkata

Time: 6pm