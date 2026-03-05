eat

Dig in to Ramadan specials at Shiraz Golden Restaurant

Along with haleem, Shiraz is also offering kunafa at its Park Street and Chinar Park outlets this Ramadan

Shiraz Golden Restaurant has introduced its seasonal Ramadan specials across outlets in the city.

The eatery, known for its Awadhi cuisine and dum pukht-style cooking, has brought back its popular Shahi Haleem along with festive Kunafa for the Ramadan period.

Prepared every day, the Haleem will be served from 2pm onwards until stocks last. It is available in two variants, Mutton Shahi Haleem and Chicken Shahi Haleem, both priced at Rs 350. The dish is being offered across all Shiraz outlets for dine-in, takeaway and online orders, with home delivery also available.

Alongside haleem, Shiraz is also serving kunafa at its Park Street and Chinar Park outlets. The dessert is available in multiple variants including Cream Kunafa, Cheese Kunafa, Pista Kunafa, Cashew Kunafa and Almond Kunafa, with prices starting at Rs 280.

Where: Shiraz Golden Restaurant (all outlets)

Time: Haleem available from 2pm till stocks last

Price: Haleem at ₹350; Kunafa starts at ₹280

— My Kolkata Web Desk